SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 661,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 500,691 shares.The stock last traded at $39.43 and had previously closed at $39.40.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOTL. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 102.9% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 274,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 46,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $757,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.