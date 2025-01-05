BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 158,921 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 103,782 shares.The stock last traded at $50.20 and had previously closed at $50.18.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26.

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,235,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,353,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,263,000 after buying an additional 71,222 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $23,873,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 443,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10,231.6% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 288,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 285,463 shares during the period.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

