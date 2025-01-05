Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 51894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Ryerson Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $563.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 2.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Ryerson Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Ryerson

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.95%.

In other Ryerson news, EVP Mark S. Silver sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $221,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,227.84. The trade was a 7.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYI. JB Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Ryerson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 2,131,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,430,000 after purchasing an additional 82,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 164.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 715,990 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 203,314 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ryerson by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 783,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 97,556 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

