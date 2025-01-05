Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.01 and last traded at $49.22, with a volume of 18993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.
Karooooo Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.04.
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 29.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Karooooo Company Profile
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
