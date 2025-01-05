Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDISGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 75,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 75,423 shares.The stock last traded at $97.07 and had previously closed at $96.31.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average is $88.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,368 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after buying an additional 174,307 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,692,000 after acquiring an additional 28,540 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 204,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,559,000 after acquiring an additional 31,727 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3,150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 141,433 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

