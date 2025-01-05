eCash (XEC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded up 5% against the US dollar. eCash has a market cap of $732.24 million and $35.18 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97,879.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.26 or 0.00479429 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00019623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00057859 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000128 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,807,354,672,584 coins and its circulating supply is 19,807,339,047,584 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.