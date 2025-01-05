Immutable X Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.48 Billion (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and $82.35 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00001472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,719,283,101 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a layer-2 scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum, offering gas-free transactions and scalability through zk-rollups. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, staking, governance, and user incentives within the Immutable X ecosystem. It was created by Immutable, an Australian firm, to address Ethereum’s scalability limitations for NFTs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars.

