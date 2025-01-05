Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $837.18 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $837.18 million and $49.29 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97,879.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.26 or 0.00479429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.08 or 0.00114509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00009305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00028478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.93 or 0.00200178 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00019623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00057859 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,083,179,838 coins and its circulating supply is 4,733,180,610 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,083,068,438.1 with 4,733,068,420.19 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17513071 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $48,820,666.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

