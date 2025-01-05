The Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN) versus Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Financial Review

The Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) and Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

The Taiwan Fund has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Post has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The Taiwan Fund pays an annual dividend of $7.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.0%. Deutsche Post pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Deutsche Post pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Taiwan Fund 0 0 0 0 0.00 Deutsche Post 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Taiwan Fund and Deutsche Post, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Taiwan Fund and Deutsche Post”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Taiwan Fund $99.70 million 3.32 N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Post $88.48 billion 0.47 $3.98 billion $2.92 11.86

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than The Taiwan Fund.

Profitability

This table compares The Taiwan Fund and Deutsche Post’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Taiwan Fund N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Post 3.88% 13.93% 4.76%

Summary

Deutsche Post beats The Taiwan Fund on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the TAIEX Total Return Index. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. was formed on December 23, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment provides air, ocean, and overland freight forwarding services; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. This segment's business model is based on brokering transport services between customers and freight carriers. The Supply Chain segment delivers customized supply chain solutions to its customers based on modular components, including warehousing and transport services; and value-added services, such as e-fulfilment, omnichannel solutions and returns management, lead logistics partner, real estate solutions, service logistics, and packaging solutions for various industrial sectors. The eCommerce Solutions segment provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-time definite international services. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail communication, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for the delivery of goods; and offers additional services, such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. Deutsche Post AG was founded in 1490 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

