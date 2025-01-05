SOLVE Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.67 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $122,616.37 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. SOLVE’s official website is tuumio.com. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

