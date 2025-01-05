Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) & EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and EVERTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -74.95% -88.87% -20.16% EVERTEC 10.20% 33.01% 8.85%

Risk and Volatility

Applied Digital has a beta of 4.67, suggesting that its stock price is 367% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVERTEC has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 7 0 3.00 EVERTEC 1 1 2 0 2.25

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Applied Digital and EVERTEC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Applied Digital presently has a consensus price target of $11.14, indicating a potential upside of 22.31%. EVERTEC has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.10%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than EVERTEC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Applied Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of EVERTEC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Digital and EVERTEC”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $189.96 million 10.13 -$149.27 million ($1.17) -7.79 EVERTEC $823.71 million 2.67 $79.72 million $1.28 27.05

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVERTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EVERTEC beats Applied Digital on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About EVERTEC

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. In addition, the company offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines, and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers services. Further, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT professional, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to merchant, fintech, financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Additionally, the company owns and operates the ATH network, a personal identification number debit networks. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately six billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.