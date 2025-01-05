Flow (FLOW) 24-Hour Volume Tops $64.31 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Flow has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $64.31 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00000810 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flow

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,554,936,091 coins. The official message board for Flow is www.flow.com/blog. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars.

