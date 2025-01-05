Gravity (G) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $246.69 Million

Gravity (G) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Gravity has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $246.69 million and approximately $16.64 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gravity

Gravity was first traded on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official website is gravity.xyz. The official message board for Gravity is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Gravity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 8,457,620,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.0315463 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $16,139,730.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

