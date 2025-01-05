Mdex (MDX) Price Tops $0.0104

Mdex (MDX) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex token can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $9.87 million and $320,141.78 worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97,514.28 or 0.99626800 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,767.12 or 0.98863459 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

