MetaMUI Price Reaches $0.0470 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. MetaMUI has a market cap of $22.19 million and approximately $322,451.87 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetaMUI was first traded on January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 984,596,928 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

