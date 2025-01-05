ARPA (ARPA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.94 Million

ARPA (ARPA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, ARPA has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARPA has a total market cap of $81.09 million and approximately $9.94 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARPA token can currently be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ARPA alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97,514.28 or 0.99626800 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,767.12 or 0.98863459 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ARPA Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,519,586,598 tokens. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 1,999,999,999.98773854 with 1,519,586,598.38773854 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.05258805 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $10,094,057.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARPA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARPA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARPA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.