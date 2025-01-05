Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.96 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $2.96 million and $4.21 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00042705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

