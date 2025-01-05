Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) versus GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI) Financial Contrast

GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI – Get Free Report) and Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.6% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of GSV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GSV and Granite Ridge Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSV 0 0 0 0 0.00 Granite Ridge Resources 0 2 1 1 2.75

Valuation and Earnings

Granite Ridge Resources has a consensus target price of $7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 13.94%. Given Granite Ridge Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Granite Ridge Resources is more favorable than GSV.

This table compares GSV and Granite Ridge Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Granite Ridge Resources $380.52 million 2.29 $81.10 million $0.36 18.53

Granite Ridge Resources has higher revenue and earnings than GSV.

Volatility and Risk

GSV has a beta of -167.17, suggesting that its stock price is 16,817% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Ridge Resources has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GSV and Granite Ridge Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSV N/A N/A N/A Granite Ridge Resources 12.59% 11.58% 7.89%

Summary

Granite Ridge Resources beats GSV on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSV

GSV, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. It operates oil and gas wells in Louisiana; and oil and gas prospects in Texas. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

