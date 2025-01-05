Comparing Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) & Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER)

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER – Get Free Report) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Her Imports and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports N/A N/A N/A Playtika 8.52% -144.73% 6.99%

Risk and Volatility

Her Imports has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Playtika has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Playtika $2.54 billion 1.03 $235.00 million $0.58 12.07

This table compares Her Imports and Playtika”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Her Imports.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Her Imports and Playtika, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 0.00 Playtika 1 6 3 0 2.20

Playtika has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.57%. Given Playtika’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than Her Imports.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Playtika shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Playtika beats Her Imports on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Her Imports

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. Playtika Holding Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

