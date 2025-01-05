Financial Contrast: Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) versus Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Manhattan Bridge Capital and Generation Income Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Generation Income Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Generation Income Properties has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 179.33%. Given Generation Income Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Generation Income Properties is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

21.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 56.93% 13.06% 7.75% Generation Income Properties -97.27% -122.61% -9.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Generation Income Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.41 million 8.61 $5.48 million $0.49 11.39 Generation Income Properties $7.63 million 1.27 -$5.72 million ($2.50) -0.72

Manhattan Bridge Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Bridge Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Income Properties has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats Generation Income Properties on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties. Its loans are secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

