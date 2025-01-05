Analyzing Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) & InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)

Profitability

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and Hypera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMed Pharmaceuticals -137.41% -65.74% -53.57% Hypera N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

InMed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hypera has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMed Pharmaceuticals $4.96 million 0.73 -$7.68 million ($13.91) -0.36 Hypera $1.59 billion 1.23 $330.11 million N/A N/A

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and Hypera”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hypera has higher revenue and earnings than InMed Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Hypera beats InMed Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry. Its prescription-based products include rare cannabinoids and novel cannabinoid analogs for the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical skin cream, completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. It also develops INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-900 for neurodegenerative diseases. In addition, the company offers IntegraSyn, an integrated biosynthesis-based manufacturing approach, for pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids; and cannabichromene, cannabicitran, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Hypera

(Get Free Report)

Hypera S.A. operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands. The company also provides sun protection and moisturizing skin care products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; similar products under the Doralgina, Dropy D, balance, Flavonid, histamin, NeoFresh, neolefrin, Neochemistry Vitamins, Neosorum, and Torsilax brand names; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Buscopan, Coristina D Pro, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and Neosaldina brands, as well as similar and generic drugs under the Neo Química brand. In addition, it offers nutritional and vitamin supplement products under the Tamarine, Vitasay, Biotônico Fontoura, and Zero-Cal brands; and generic medicines under the Hydroxyzine, Sodium Diclofenac, Dipyron, Ibuprofen, Losartan Potassium, Mal Dexchlorpheniramine, Naproxene, Paracetamol, Simethicon, Loratadine, Omeprazole, Tadalaphyl, and Desogestrel brand names. The company was formerly known as Hypermarcas S.A. and changed its name to Hypera S.A. in February 2018. Hypera S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.