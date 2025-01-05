Fei USD (FEI) Price Tops $0.99

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $7.60 million and approximately $11,281.31 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00005827 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00018107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00007098 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 4,788,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,690,913 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 4,788,821.28498245 with 7,690,912.56404844 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9870164 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $509.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

