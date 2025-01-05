Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Price Up 20.5% Over Last Week

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.08 million and $31,776.51 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,094,132 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,094,132.18219898. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 1.08061298 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $30,335.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

