BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.22 Billion (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $98,291.77 or 1.00019671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded flat against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $5,809.82 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00005827 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00018107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00007098 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00048651 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 98,291.76848997 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

