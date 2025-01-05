Symbol (XYM) Price Hits $0.0183 on Major Exchanges

Symbol (XYM) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Symbol has a total market cap of $112.00 million and $471,516.42 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Symbol has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Symbol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97,514.28 or 0.99626800 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,767.12 or 0.98863459 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol launched on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,406,142,389 coins and its circulating supply is 6,115,906,262 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.