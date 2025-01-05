Prom Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $6.52 or 0.00006662 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $119.01 million and $2.44 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00005827 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00018107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00007098 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.44244535 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $3,002,915.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.