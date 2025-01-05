Euro Coin (EUROC) Market Capitalization Tops $82.49 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Euro Coin has a market cap of $82.49 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97,514.28 or 0.99626800 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,767.12 or 0.98863459 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 80,069,943 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Euro Coin (EURC) is a fully-backed stablecoin created by Circle to maintain a 1:1 peg with the euro. It is widely used for cross-border payments and DeFi applications, enabling instant, efficient transactions in multiple blockchain ecosystems. Launched in June 2022, it follows a robust reserve model for transparency and trust.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

