Bitcoin Private Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00059227 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00028667 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 78.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00021627 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars.

