OpenBlox Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $117,910.32 and $49,936.58 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,594,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

