Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $909,975.43

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a total market cap of $123.34 million and $909,975.43 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gearbox Protocol was first traded on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.01249375 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $857,068.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

