Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $11.97 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $11.97 or 0.00012243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and $186.68 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00042674 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00007430 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 528,431,136 coins and its circulating supply is 478,681,133 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

