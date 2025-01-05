Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $646.95 million and $29.99 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Frax token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97,399.30 or 0.99642974 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,678.15 or 0.98905209 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Frax Token Profile

Frax launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 649,433,438 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.