Frax Share (FXS) Trading 2% Lower This Week

Frax Share (FXS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for $3.82 or 0.00003908 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $330.54 million and approximately $26.36 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Frax Share

Frax Share was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,519,026 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax Finance is a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform offering algorithmic stablecoins and financial instruments, launched in 2020 by Sam Kazemian. It includes FRAX, a USD-pegged stablecoin, FPI (pegged to consumer goods), and frxETH (a liquid staking derivative). Frax Share (FXS) is the governance and utility token of the ecosystem, enabling holders to participate in protocol governance, influence liquidity incentives, and receive protocol revenue. FXS holders can lock their tokens for veFXS, which provides enhanced voting power and rewards. FXS also benefits from revenue generated across Fraxlend, Fraxswap, and AMOs. Originally, FXS was needed for minting FRAX, but newer versions shifted its role to governance and yield distribution. The project leverages AMO strategies and Fraxtal, its Layer 2 chain, for scalability and capital efficiency while maintaining decentralisation and stability.”

