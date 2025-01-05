IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0415 on Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $392.02 million and approximately $19.79 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IoTeX has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97,399.30 or 0.99642974 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,678.15 or 0.98905209 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
IoTeX Coin Profile
IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,441,369,062 coins and its circulating supply is 9,441,369,057 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog.
Buying and Selling IoTeX
