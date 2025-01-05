XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0209 on Major Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last week, XYO has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $282.22 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00005828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00018210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00007100 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000031 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.02150411 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $5,940,131.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

