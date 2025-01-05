Telcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.21 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Telcoin has a total market cap of $348.51 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Telcoin has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97,399.30 or 0.99642974 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,678.15 or 0.98905209 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin launched on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is a cryptocurrency used as a medium of exchange, reserve asset, and protocol token on a user-owned, decentralized financial platform. The platform enables users to access and use decentralized financial products globally, and Telcoin incentivizes telecoms and active users to provide value-added services to end-users. By aligning around this platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with fast and affordable, user-owned financial products, which are better than traditional banking services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.