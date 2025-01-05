Ethereum (ETH) Price Tops $3,617.59 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $435.83 billion and approximately $14.74 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,617.59 or 0.03696551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00042674 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00015425 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00012243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00007430 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,474,080 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

