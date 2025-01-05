Comparing Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) and OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) and Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OMV Aktiengesellschaft and Brother Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMV Aktiengesellschaft $43.86 billion 0.28 $1.68 billion $5.17 7.16 Brother Industries $5.70 billion 0.74 $218.36 million $1.59 20.84

OMV Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Brother Industries. OMV Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brother Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMV Aktiengesellschaft 4.25% 8.95% 4.50% Brother Industries 3.59% 4.51% 3.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and Brother Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMV Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 0 1 3.00 Brother Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brother Industries has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OMV Aktiengesellschaft beats Brother Industries on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, and the Asia Pacific; and refining and marketing of fuels and feedstock, as well as supply, marketing, trading, and logistics of gas in Romania and Turkey. In addition, the company provides advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, and base chemicals, as well as engages in the recycling of plastics. It has refineries in Europe, Schwechat, and Burghausen; filling stations in eight European countries; and gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany, as well as a gas-fired power plant in Romania. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments. The Printing & Solutions segment offers inkjet printers; all-in-one black-and-white and color laser printers; scanners; and labeling systems, and label and mobile printers. The Machinery segment offers industrial sewing machines, machine tools, and garment printers. The Domino segment offers coding and marking equipment, and digital printing equipment. The Nissei segment provides gearmotors, high stiffness reducers, and gears. The Personal & Home segment provides sewing and cutting machines, sewing and embroidery machines, and commercial embroidery machines. The Network & Contents segment provides online karaoke systems and applications for smartphones/tablets, as well as content, nursing care, and video viewing services; and manages karaoke clubs. The company was formerly known as Nippon Sewing Machine Manufacturing Co. and changed its name to Brother Industries, Ltd. in 1962. Brother Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

