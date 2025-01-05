Worldcoin (WLD) Price Reaches $2.36

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and approximately $200.38 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for $2.36 or 0.00002416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,312,788 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 856,215,607.6542555 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.36379894 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 375 active market(s) with $205,683,619.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

