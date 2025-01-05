Mina Price Reaches $0.65 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $780.43 million and approximately $52.00 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,207,494,877 coins and its circulating supply is 1,202,475,410 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,207,454,573.84003923 with 1,202,369,657.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.649552 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $54,023,206.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

