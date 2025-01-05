SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $116,434.26

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00000654 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $774.36 million and $116,434.26 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.64149434 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $125,787.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

