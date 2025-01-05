BARK (NYSE:BARK) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Critical Analysis

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) and BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bath & Body Works and BARK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 12.43% -44.03% 14.45% BARK -6.20% -17.69% -7.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bath & Body Works and BARK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 1 6 9 0 2.50 BARK 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.73%. BARK has a consensus target price of $2.30, indicating a potential upside of 16.75%. Given BARK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BARK is more favorable than Bath & Body Works.

This table compares Bath & Body Works and BARK”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $7.43 billion 1.10 $878.00 million $4.10 9.20 BARK $488.88 million 0.70 -$37.01 million ($0.18) -10.94

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than BARK. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bath & Body Works, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of BARK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of BARK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BARK has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats BARK on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc. operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements. The company was formerly known as L Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Bath & Body Works, Inc. in August 2021. Bath & Body Works, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About BARK

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

