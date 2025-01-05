Head-To-Head Analysis: The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) versus CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) and The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CyberAgent and The Sage Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberAgent $5.61 billion 0.56 $91.15 million $0.09 34.44 The Sage Group $2.96 billion 5.42 $409.58 million N/A N/A

The Sage Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CyberAgent.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

CyberAgent has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Sage Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CyberAgent and The Sage Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberAgent N/A N/A N/A The Sage Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

CyberAgent pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Sage Group pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. CyberAgent pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CyberAgent and The Sage Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberAgent 0 0 0 0 0.00 The Sage Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of The Sage Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Sage Group beats CyberAgent on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids and provides application and reward points exchange platform services; artificial intelligence services; and digital transformation services. CyberAgent, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services. The company also provides Sage 50cloud and Sage 200cloud that provides a range of cloud connected accounting solutions. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

