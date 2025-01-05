Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) & CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Head to Head Review

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and CubeSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management 2.59% 14.75% 1.57% CubeSmart 37.79% 14.33% 6.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Annaly Capital Management and CubeSmart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management 0 1 8 0 2.89 CubeSmart 1 7 3 0 2.18

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.28%. CubeSmart has a consensus price target of $49.91, suggesting a potential upside of 17.93%. Given CubeSmart’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

51.6% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of CubeSmart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and CubeSmart”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management $320.33 million 33.21 -$1.64 billion ($0.07) -271.14 CubeSmart $1.06 billion 9.00 $410.76 million $1.77 23.91

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Annaly Capital Management. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Annaly Capital Management pays out -3,714.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart pays out 117.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Annaly Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CubeSmart has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Annaly Capital Management on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

