Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.240-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAA. Barclays decreased their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.28.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Under Armour

Shares of UAA stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.57 and a beta of 1.69. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20.

In related news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $84,919.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,240.19. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,368.90. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,879 shares of company stock worth $508,642 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

