NFT (NFT) One Day Volume Reaches $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00005826 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00018223 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00007082 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000654 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00004746 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000030 BTC.
NFT Token Profile
NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.
NFT Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
