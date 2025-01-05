Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Up 7.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shot up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.26. 36,378,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 79,372,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Several research analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cfra set a $2.00 price target on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. R. F. Lafferty raised Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 374,717,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,827,207.87. This trade represents a -102.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,681,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 581,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 45,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lucid Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 741,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

