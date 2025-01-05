JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $244.88 and last traded at $241.36. 2,128,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,540,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $684.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

