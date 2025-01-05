Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Up 19.1% – Here’s Why

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 19.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $17.58. 8,541,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 7,961,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23.

In related news, Director James Buckly Jordan sold 64,408 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $551,976.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 449,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,375.64. This trade represents a 12.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ali Kashani sold 9,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $85,235.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,355,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,425,437.26. The trade was a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,462 shares of company stock worth $2,375,472. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,636,000. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Serve Robotics by 128.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 73,496 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Serve Robotics during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

