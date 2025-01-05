Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) shares traded up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.02 and last traded at $52.47. 1,092,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,338,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Get Cameco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 279.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 1,138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 245,831 shares during the period. Dantai Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Cameco by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 57,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 128,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.